Priyanka Chopra steps back from partnership with NYC's Sona restaurant

Priyanka Chopra has recently revealed her decision to step away from her involvement with the New York City restaurant, Sona.

The accomplished 41-year-old actress had been a partner in Sona since its establishment in 2021. However, she has now chosen to redirect her focus towards other pursuits and aspirations.

According to information from People magazine, a spokesperson shared, "Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona. Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career."

The statement continued to emphasize, "Priyanka has always endeavored to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India."



"Stepping away from Sona allows her to broaden these ambitions on a more global scale, and she’s excited about the possibilities that await," the spokesperson added.

Despite Priyanka's decision to discontinue her association, Sona will continue its operations. Maneesh K. Goyal, co-founder of Sona and a friend of Jonas, expressed his sentiments by stating, having the opportunity to collaborate with Priyanka "has been a dream come true."

"We're grateful for her partnership and support. While she will no longer be involved as a creative partner moving forward, she remains in the Sona family and we are excited for our respective new chapters ahead, he noted in a statement.

Sona made its debut two years ago amidst the backdrop of Covid-19 restrictions. The restaurant's name, which translates to "gold" in Hindi, was a suggestion from Priyanka Chopra's husband, Nick Jonas.

The establishment boasts a menu featuring dishes that authentically represent various regions of the Indian subcontinent.