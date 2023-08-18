 
Friday, August 18, 2023
Gemma Atkinson reveals horrific birth experience as she lost a litre of blood

Friday, August 18, 2023

Gemma Atkinson reveals horrific birth experience as she lost a litre of blood

Gemma Atkinson revealed the details of her terrifying experience with giving birth as she noted that she had lost nearly a litre of blood. Their three-part documentary Gemma And Gorka: Life Behind The Lens gives a look at the bitter side of giving birth.

“We've not gone full-on Kardashian but you see life as it is during and after pregnancy,” explains Gemma. Diving into more detail about the topic of the documentary, she adds:

“We wanted to make a series that wasn't just about reality, but also an informative documentary. We cover the pregnancy journey, speaking to midwives, pelvic floor muscle specialists and GPs, because growing and birthing a human is hard. There are so many things we learned this time around that we didn't know with Mia. I wish there'd been a show like this on air when I was first pregnant.”

She went on to detail the difficulties she faced when giving birth for the first time as she suffered a postpartum haemorrhage. “My first birth was a traumatic one. They gave me a form about blood transfusions that asked if one of us had to be saved, which one would it be.

It could have gone very differently. Immediately afterwards you think to yourself, 'Gosh, would I go through that again?' Then you look at your child and think, 'I'd do it all again tomorrow.' That's the nature of motherhood.

However, this pregnancy was deemed high-risk too. When you see that on paper it's a shock because you think, 'I'm under 40, I'm technically fit and healthy. I'm not severely overweight. Why is it high-risk?' But it's just based on the previous pregnancy.”

She added: “Knowledge is power, so it's important to ask lots of questions.”

