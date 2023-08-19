Kendall Jenner shines in figure-hugging dress at 818 tequila brand party

Kendall Jenner showcased her supermodel physique with a form-fitting outfit during her appearance in Los Angeles on the evening of Friday. T

he 27-year-old celebrity was en route to Delilah, an Art Deco hotspot situated in West Hollywood, renowned for being frequented by numerous stars.

Kendall confidently entered Delilah that very night to attend a gathering in support of her own tequila brand, 818. The name of the brand is a tribute to the area code of her hometown. This year marks the third celebration of the brand's namesake holiday, which falls on August 18th, written as 8/18.

During her most recent night out on the town, Kendall elegantly displayed her toned midriff by donning a sleek, skin-tight cocktail dress with a see-through design. The ensemble, which artfully draped off one shoulder, not only offered an enticing glimpse but also showcased Kendall's long and graceful legs.

Kendall Jenner shines in figure-hugging dress at 818 tequila brand party

She chose to wear her luxurious, jet-black hair down, complementing her screen-worthy features with well-applied makeup, including a striking shade of dark lipstick. A vibrant lime green handbag injected a touch of color into her appearance, while subtle earrings and a pair of silver flats rounded off her ensemble.

Earlier in that same week, Kendall was spotted sharing a meal with her 818 team at the trendy Mediterranean restaurant, Mon Ami, located in Santa Monica.

Kendall introduced the 818 brand in May 2021, an event that ignited a wave of online controversy accusing the supermodel of cultural appropriation.