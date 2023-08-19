 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
Alice Cooper says he once told Jonny Depp to remake ‘The War of the Roses’ with Amber Heard

Saturday, August 19, 2023

Alice Cooper is Johnny Depps bandmate on the Hollywood Vampires
Alice Cooper recently disclosed that he has broached the topic of Johnny Depp's contentious divorce only once during their long-time friendship. 

Depp and his former spouse, Amber Heard, engaged in legal disputes on both sides of the Atlantic.

Cooper, a member of the band Hollywood Vampires alongside Depp for eight years, shared with the UK's Times newspaper that he once proposed an intriguing concept to Depp: “‘I have a great idea. You and Amber do a remake of The War of the Roses. Who wouldn’t go and see that?’”

Cooper recounted that Depp found the notion of reenacting the 1989 film, where a married duo portrayed by Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner engage in a tumultuous conflict, amusing.

However, Cooper also noted that his friend has consistently attempted to evade the spotlight on his personal affairs: “Johnny is a good guitarist and in a way he would have been happiest doing that, playing side of stage in a band and not having to deal with the level of attention he gets. He just happens to be a really good actor. He has never seen a single one of his movies.”

Depp and Heard were married from 2015 to 2017, and their divorce garnered significant international media coverage. Both parties made accusations of abuse against each other and were involved in defamation lawsuits in both the United Kingdom and the United States.

Cooper's career has spanned numerous films, including notable appearances in Wayne's World (1992), Dark Shadows (2012), and the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. In addition to his acting pursuits, Cooper has established himself as one of rock's enduring rebellious figures.

