Kourtney Kardashian dines and enjoys matcha with stepdaughter Alabama Barker

Kourtney Kardashian had a delightful dinner at Cecconi's in the company of her stepdaughter, Alabama Barker, on a Saturday evening. Following their dinner, the duo indulged in iced matcha in Los Angeles, still on the same day.

The renowned star of "Keeping Up With The Kardashians," aged 44, is currently in anticipation of her first child with Barker, 47. She elegantly showcased her baby bump while dressed in a chic all-black ensemble.

Her attire included a black semi-sheer long-sleeve top, which playfully hinted at her bra, paired with matching black yoga pants.

Kardashian opted for understated accessories, using a pair of oversized black sunglasses to shield her face from view.

The founder of "POOSH" allowed her short, raven-colored hair to fall freely around her shoulders, and her only accompanying accessory was a sophisticated handbag.

As for her 17-year-old stepdaughter, Alabama, she styled her long platinum blonde hair cascading over her oversized graphic jacket. Sporting a laid-back appearance, she wore black pants that bore a resemblance to those of Kourtney's choice.

Emulating her stepmother's fashion choices, Alabama also donned a pair of black sunglasses, resting them behind her ears. Notably, both Kourtney and Alabama opted for a makeup-free look for their evening outing.

Kourtney's impending fourth pregnancy became widely known after she made a public declaration during a Blink-182 concert in June.

Throughout, Kourtney has maintained a strong bond with her influential stepdaughter. Alabama possesses a substantial following of her own on Instagram, boasting 2 million dedicated followers.