Zoë Kravitz doubts Harry Styles relationship: 'Are We doing this properly?'

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz have reportedly taken their romance to engagement level – and according to insiders, the road there was anything but casual.

Fans were stunned after reports claimed the couple got engaged after less than a year of dating, especially since whispers of trouble had already started making the rounds.

Now, sources say the proposal allegedly came after a very direct relationship conversation from Zoë.

“‘Are we doing this properly, or are we walking away?’” the insider claimed Zoë asked Harry during an emotional talk in New York last month.

A few weeks later, after reconnecting in London, “suddenly, they were engaged.”

Translation: things escalated faster than a Harry Styles concert ticket disappearing online.

The engagement rumours exploded after Zoë was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring said to be worth nearly $1 million.

While the pair reportedly shared the news with only a “small circle,” friends are apparently still trying to process how quickly everything moved.

“‘There’s a feeling Harry got swept up in the moment,’” the source added, claiming some people close to the singer aren’t fully convinced he’s ready for marriage just yet.

Adding pressure to the romance? Their schedules. Harry is preparing for a global tour running through December, while Zoë remains booked with acting projects.

According to insiders, they are already trying to figure out how to survive long-distance engagement life before they have even had time to enjoy being newly engaged.

Still, one thing seems certain: chemistry is not the issue here. Timing might be.