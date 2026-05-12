Kim Zolciak breaks silence after Kroy Biermann seen with ex wife of boyfriend

Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann divorce saga just took a jaw dropping twist worthy of Bravo itself.

TMZ cameras caught Biermann over the weekend in Georgia, spending time with Jillian Green, the ex-wife of Zolciak’s current boyfriend, Kyle Mowitz.

The photos showed the pair looking relaxed and friendly outside near a vehicle, sparking immediate speculation about whether Biermann and Green are more than just acquaintances.

TMZ noted that the pair have recently spent time together and are “hanging out,” though no official relationship status has been confirmed.

Zolciak, however, appeared unfazed.

Sources told TMZ she remains focused on her relationship with Mowitz and isn’t rattled by Biermann’s new connection.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star has been linked to Mowitz for months, even as her divorce headlines refuse to die down.

Zolciak and Biermann’s breakup has been one of Bravo’s most publicized affairs.

Married in 2011, the couple share four children, and Biermann famously adopted Zolciak’s daughters Brielle and Ariana.

Their split has been marked by foreclosure drama, tax troubles, custody battles, and multiple reconciliations before collapsing again.

Now, both appear to be moving on, but in ways that keep them tethered to each other’s orbit.

Biermann’s connection to Green, Mowitz’s ex-wife, ensures the former couple’s names remain intertwined in headlines nearly two years after their initial divorce filing.