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TV chef arrested in London over serious assault allegations

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and have not shared further details
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 12, 2026

TV chef arrested in London over serious assault allegations
TV chef arrested in London over serious assault allegations

A television chef has been arrested in London on serious allegations including rape and sexual assault, according to police reports.

The man, who has appeared on TV cooking programmes, was taken into custody after some claims linked to an incident which happened earlier this year.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that the arrest happened on April 11 as officers said the case involves accusations of rape, sexual assault and causing a person to take part in sexual activity without consent.

Police also stated that the alleged incident is reported to have occurred at a London address in January 2026.

A statement from the force said a woman is being supported by specially trained officers as the investigation continues.

After being questioned, the man was released on bail while further enquiries are carried out.

Authorities have not released his name publicly at this stage.

The case has drawn attention because of the chef’s public profile, with reports suggesting he has appeared on television shows in the past.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and have not shared further details.

The focus, they added, is on supporting the victim and gathering evidence as the case moves forward.

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