Sunday, August 20, 2023
Prince Harry has ‘very different plans’ for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet

Sunday, August 20, 2023

Prince Harry allegedly has very different plans in place for his kids Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and their childhood.

Conversations about the duke’s plans for family as well as his personal life have been brought to light, via references made by The Sun’s sources.

According to their findings, Prince Harry “wants to move back into public life — with Archie, four, and Lilibet, two, by her side.”

This is due to the fact that the couple “have different ideas on parenting, and … Harry has been very affected by his public upbringing.”

But on the other hand “Meghan wants to raise them openly in California" allegedly.

According to the source in question, “There is a difference in how he has grown up."

And his biggest fear is for his own children to go through difficulty "because of what he has gone through.”

