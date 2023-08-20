Kanye West & Bianca Censori share matching traits: Read inside

Kanye West is often hard to deal with. Many of his former partners attested to the veracity of the statement. But what sparked his current chemistry with his new wife, Bianca Censori, which many close to him reportedly commented that he is never “been this happy.”



Two reasons can be cited here to understand their blossoming relationship

First was the Melbourne-born designer skillful decision-making, which hugely benefited the Yeezy maker, especially when the US rapper was knee-deep in lawsuits after last year's anti-Semitic outburst.

Image credits: Daily Mail

Impressed by the 28-year-old intellect, Ye appointed her as his special power of attorney to better handle his legal and financial affairs.

A bird chirped to The US Sun, “Bianca takes his calls and pretty much runs the show.”

“She makes really great decisions that benefit Ye, Yeezy and ultimately her, everyone in his circle feels they are the hit duo and perfect for each other,” the insider noted that she is “incredibly patient, loving and caring.”

The Second Reason

While the second was Censori’s switching “submissive” nature that suited the Donda hitmaker’s dominating demeanour.

Observers presented mounting evidence to back up their claims. Starting with the 46-year-old’s re-styling of her into his new ‘Barbie.’

A psychologist expert from Australia, Carly Dober, the head of the Australian Association of Psychologists, analyzed before and after the Down Under beauty appearance to conclude that Ye micro-managed her wardrobe and makeover.

"It is unclear how much of [Bianca's changing style] is due to celebrity, an increase in access to resources that might be helping her achieve her own personal style, and whatever discussions have occurred between them both,” she told the Daily Mail.

While popular celebrity psychic Inbaal Honigman also presented her expert opinion on the busty model, adding that she “is not as confident as she appears.”

Sharing her expertise with The Mirror, she said, "Bianca Censori's body language around Kanye is tense and people-pleasing, but those gestures aren't new. In recent photos with her husband Kanye West, Bianca Censori is seen with her shoulders raised.”

Adding, “In one series of photos, her raised shoulder forms a barrier between herself and Ye, showing that the glamorous Australian is struggling to keep her unique identity in the relationship, and is subconsciously trying to create a space separating herself from the US hitmaker.”

Meanwhile, the story of West and Censori started at the start of the year, when the former sprung a surprise to exchange vows with a relatively unknown worker from his brand.