 
Geo News

Jennifer Garner, John Miller take romance to next level with major move

Jennifer Garner began dating John Miller in 2018 after she finalized her divorce from Ben Affleck

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

May 01, 2025

Jennifer Garner, John Miller take big step in relationship
Jennifer Garner, John Miller take big step in relationship

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, have taken their relationship to the next level.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that John is currently living with the actress in her home.

“John is basically living with Jennifer part-time,” the source claimed.

Revealing the reason for the relocation, the confidant told the outlet that the businessman moved out of his home following the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles.

“He has an office in L.A. and splits his time between staying there and at Jennifer’s home,” said the source.

“But he’s been staying with Jennifer more often [and] doesn’t want to impose, so he’s looking for his own place … [and] deciding whether he’ll rent or buy,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Jennifer lives in Brentwood, California, with her three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 star began dating John in 2018 after she finalized her divorce from the actor.

Sheryl Crow plans major career shift once she's an empty nester
Sheryl Crow plans major career shift once she's an empty nester
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney find sweet ways to stay close amid parenthood
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney find sweet ways to stay close amid parenthood
Paulina Porizkova reveals unexpected body part she admires about her at 60
Paulina Porizkova reveals unexpected body part she admires about her at 60
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over daughter Casie's vibe
Machine Gun Kelly gushes over daughter Casie's vibe
Kanye West faces shocking allegation amid 'Donda 2' release
Kanye West faces shocking allegation amid 'Donda 2' release
Prince William's ultimate revenge from Prince Harry laid bare video
Prince William's ultimate revenge from Prince Harry laid bare
Drake teases major collaboration in the near future
Drake teases major collaboration in the near future
Benny Blanco reveals backstory of hilarious nickname for Selena Gomez
Benny Blanco reveals backstory of hilarious nickname for Selena Gomez