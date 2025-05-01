Jennifer Garner, John Miller take romance to next level with major move

Jennifer Garner, John Miller take big step in relationship

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend, John Miller, have taken their relationship to the next level.

On Wednesday, an insider spilled to In Touch Weekly that John is currently living with the actress in her home.

“John is basically living with Jennifer part-time,” the source claimed.

Revealing the reason for the relocation, the confidant told the outlet that the businessman moved out of his home following the deadly wildfires in Los Angeles.

“He has an office in L.A. and splits his time between staying there and at Jennifer’s home,” said the source.

“But he’s been staying with Jennifer more often [and] doesn’t want to impose, so he’s looking for his own place … [and] deciding whether he’ll rent or buy,” added a tipster.

For those unversed, Jennifer lives in Brentwood, California, with her three children, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

The 13 Going on 30 star began dating John in 2018 after she finalized her divorce from the actor.