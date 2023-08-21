Jennifer Garner reminisces about Hawaii vacations amid wildfires

Jennifer Garner on Sunday shared multiple throwback pictures from her photoshoot for a popular magazine.

The Hollywood actor shared the pictures to pay tribute to make up artist Paul Starr who died in 2008.

Paul had worked with all the major photographers, directors, celebrities and magazines, including Patrick Demarchelier, Ellen Von Unwerth, Annie Lebovitz, Charlize Theron, Cameron Diaz, Nicole Kidman for publications such as Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, W, Elle and Marie Claire. His complete resume can be found on his wesite via this link.



"We miss you Paul Starr," she wrote along with the pictures taken in 2007 for Marie Claire in Hawaii.

Hawaii's Maui region is currently witnessing a natural disaster in the form of wildfires that have killed many people, destroyed hundreds of houses, and rendered thousands of people homeless.







