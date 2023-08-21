Netflix announces release date for Ohio Valley Wrestling documentary ‘Wrestlers’

Netflix docuseries ‘Wrestlers’ is directed by Greg Whiteley, known for his hit series 'Last Chance U'

Netflix has officially announced the premiere date for a docuseries centered around the professional wrestling promotion Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW), as per Variety.

The series, titled Wrestlers, is scheduled to debut on September 13 and will be available exclusively on Netflix. The show is helmed by director and executive producer Greg Whiteley, known for his successful Netflix docuseries Cheer and Last Chance U.

Ohio Valley Wrestling, based in Louisville, Kentucky, originally operated as an independent promotion before becoming a developmental territory for WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment).

Although it has since returned to its independent status, OVW played a significant role in shaping the careers of numerous wrestling stars, including Brock Lesnar, John Cena, Randy Orton, The Miz, Dave Bautista, and CM Punk.

The docuseries aims to shed light on the history and impact of OVW, offering viewers an engaging glimpse into the world of professional wrestling.

The official synopsis states: “Once a proud finishing school for aspiring pro wrestlers, the gym has since hit hard times. Acclaimed wrestler Al Snow clings to an old school wrestling philosophy with a heavy emphasis on storytelling, but in spite of the love of a few diehard fans, the gym struggles week to week to stay relevant enough to keep its doors open. Things have become so dire financially that Al has to sell a majority stake to a group of local businessmen including Matt Jones, the most popular radio personality in the state of Kentucky."

"Matt and the new ownership group have infused the struggling gym with much-needed cash but it still operates at a staggering loss. The new owners have given Al the summer to turn things around. Wrestlers chronicles the efforts Al and his band of aspiring wrestlers make as they struggle with their personal ambitions and each other while they attempt to come together to save this historic gym.”

Snow gained significant recognition for his tenure in WWE during the mid-1990s. One of his most memorable trademarks was his peculiar companion, a mannequin head affectionately named "Head," which he would bring to the ring. During this period, Snow achieved success as a multiple-time Hardcore Champion.

Beyond his involvement with WWE and OVW, Snow has made appearances and competed for various other wrestling promotions throughout his career. These include ECW (Extreme Championship Wrestling), TNA (Total Nonstop Action Wrestling), and Smoky Mountain Wrestling.

Whiteley said, “Our fear was that the wrestlers might begin to edit themselves in more sensitive moments — but that’s not what happened. Ironically, filming this group of fake wrestlers is perhaps the most uncompromisingly real thing we’ve ever filmed. It was as if this little gym tucked away in Kentucky and the vintage Minolta lenses were trapped in the same era — working together to not be forgotten.”