Rihanna is mom again! Singer welcomes baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Rihanna has officially welcomed baby number 2!
The Umbrella hitmaker is now a mom of two, reveals TMZ in an exclusive piece.
The singer first revealed her pregnancy in February as she flaunted her baby bump in a layered over a close-fitting bodysuit.
Last year, Rihanna gave birth to son RZA with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The name of her baby is a nod to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA.
Speaking about Rihanna's pregnancy and journey as a mother, a source earlier told PEOPLE: "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment."
"She is the happiest she has ever been," they continued.