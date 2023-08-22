 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Web Desk

Rihanna is mom again! Singer welcomes baby no. 2 with A$AP Rocky

Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Rihanna has officially welcomed baby number 2!

The Umbrella hitmaker is now a mom of two, reveals TMZ in an exclusive piece.

The singer first revealed her pregnancy in February as she flaunted her baby bump in a layered over a close-fitting bodysuit.

Last year, Rihanna gave birth to son RZA with boyfriend A$AP Rocky. The name of her baby is a nod to the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan, producer and rapper RZA.

Speaking about Rihanna's pregnancy and journey as a mother, a source earlier told PEOPLE: "She loves being a mom so this is where her mind is at the moment."

"She is the happiest she has ever been," they continued.

