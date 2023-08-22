 
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Gordon Ramsay, the acclaimed British celebrity chef, has revealed a new recipe for "grilled cheese like no other" following the severe criticism from fans over his recipe for the "ultimate grilled cheese".

The 56-year-old chef added a wild touch to his recipe as he went for a spin in the supercar while his snack was being put on the engine. 

The oven on which he grilled the cheese was quite special, as it was the V12, 1200 horsepower engine of an Aston Martin Valkyrie.

This comes after he was ridiculed three years ago for his recipe for "medium rare grilled cheese" that was filmed in Tasmania for his Uncharted series, reports Dailymail.

In a TikTok video, Gordon addressed the viewers, saying, "Last time I made a grilled cheese, you guys absolutely pummeled me. So I'd like to redeem myself and give you a grilled cheese like no other."

He appeared to be satisfied with the result as he finally managed to produce a grilled cheese and melt the key ingredient.

Unlike the 2020 recipe, in which his efforts proved quite unfruitful as the luxury cheese didn't melt and the bread was too thickly sliced and burned.

