Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Angelina Jolie, the globally acclaimed actress, recently stunned her fans by revealing an unbelievable transformation as she ditched her famous brunette locks, opting for a blonde transformation.

The 48-year-old actress, who is currently spending some quality time in New York with some of her children, was spotted around the East Village on Sunday.

The actress rocked a black maxi dress, a loose-fitting wool blazer, nude heels, and a black and white bag. The onlookers were stunned after seeing the global star with lighter hair, reports the Mirror

Angelina protected her eyes from the sun by wearing oversized sunglasses.

The Oscar winner also overjoyed the passersby by exchanging a few words with them. One of her fans also displayed an element of respect for the Maleficent star as he gestured for the actress to walk in front of him on the sidewalk.

Angelina is currently in New York to finalize the details of her new Broadway project, The Outsiders.

Originally published in 1967 by author SE Hinton, The Outsiders was adapted by Francis Ford Coppola into a coming-of-age drama film that starred Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Rob Lowe, and Matt Dillon in 1983.

