Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late husband's memory

Sandra Bullock, who recently faced a severe loss as her husband, Bryan Randall, died at the age of 67, will reportedly scatter Bryan's ashes in the Bahamas.



Sandra's husband died earlier this month (August) following a three-year-long secret battle with ALS. Bryan's family confirmed the news of his sad demise, while Sandra has since remained tight-lipped and hasn't uttered a word about her loss.

The statement from the photographer's family read, "‘It is with great sadness that we share that on August 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS."

Sandra is mourning the loss of her husband, and it is being said that she is planning to make a journey to a special place in the Bahamas to honour her husband and mark his final resting place.

According to Metro, a source close to the couple revealed to MailOnline, "She is planning to scatter the ashes at Three Bees on Harbor Island, where they both tied the knot in 2017."

The insider added, "That place is very special to both of them because the couple shared some of their happiest memories together with kids and friends at this place."

Sandra and Bryan first met in 2015, and since then, the couple became inseparable and moved together in 2016.