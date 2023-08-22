King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift'

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: claim

Britain’s King Charles would welcome his son Prince Harry back to the royal duties, a royal expert believes amid reports of ‘peace talks’ between them.



Royal expert Richard Palmer told an outlet, per OK Magazine, "I'm sure the king would welcome them back."

Richard Palmer said, “I mean, he's quite keen to heal that family rift.

“But, it's obviously very raw at the moment and it's very noticeable. While I'd say he's keen to heal that rift, he hasn't met his son the last two times he's been over to the U.K."

Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation in May and later visited UK to record his statement in privacy case in June.

The latest claim by Richard Palmer came amid reports King Charles has agreed to meet his California-based son Prince Harry for peace talks.

Meghan Markle would not be part of the reconciliation talks expected to take place next month.