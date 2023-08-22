 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: claim

Britain’s King Charles would welcome his son Prince Harry back to the royal duties, a royal expert believes amid reports of ‘peace talks’ between them.

Royal expert Richard Palmer told an outlet, per OK Magazine, "I'm sure the king would welcome them back."

Richard Palmer said, “I mean, he's quite keen to heal that family rift.

“But, it's obviously very raw at the moment and it's very noticeable. While I'd say he's keen to heal that rift, he hasn't met his son the last two times he's been over to the U.K."

Prince Harry attended King Charles coronation in May and later visited UK to record his statement in privacy case in June.

The latest claim by Richard Palmer came amid reports King Charles has agreed to meet his California-based son Prince Harry for peace talks.

Meghan Markle would not be part of the reconciliation talks expected to take place next month.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby
Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept

Miley Cyrus siblings find Tish Cyrus romance with Dominic Purcell hard to accept
Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late partner's memory video

Sandra Bullock plans emotional Bahamas trip to honour late partner's memory
Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation video

Angelina Jolie shocks fans with dazzling blonde transformation
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours video

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide's cozy getaway fuels reconciliation rumours
Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist

Gordon Ramsay reinvents grilled cheese recipe with supercar twist
Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image

Princess Diana, Meghan Markle could bond over 'outsider' image
Demi Lovato leaves manager Scooter Braun in amicable split

Demi Lovato leaves manager Scooter Braun in amicable split
Katie Price slammed by fans over controversial calorie-deficit diet video

Katie Price slammed by fans over controversial calorie-deficit diet
Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'

Prince William sees 'worst nightmare' in Prince Harry: 'Disgusted'
Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City video

Lana Del Rey show marred by sequential crowd collapse in Mexico City
Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'

Demi Lovato boyfriend wants to 'protect her for life' on birthday: 'I love you'