Tuesday, August 22, 2023
Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’

Miley Cyrus' siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish's wedding: ‘No bad blood’

Miley Cyrus’ siblings, Noah and Braison Cyrus, chose not to attend their mom Tish Cyrus' wedding as they were busy “doing their own things.”

After it was revealed that Noah and Braison skipped Tish and Dominic Purcell wedding and instead went to Walmart, many fans suspected there is some family drama involved.

However, a representative of Tish told Us Weekly that the reports about the family feud are “absolutely false” as no source close to family has spoken to media.

“The family is shocked and hurt by the false narrative taking shape on both social media and in the press and ask that everyone please respect their need for privacy at this time [sic].”

In another report by Entertainment Tonight, an insider spilt the reason why only Tish’s three older kids, Trace, Brandi, and Miley attended her Malibu nuptials.

Refuting reports of any feud between the family members, the insider said, “There is no family drama between Tish, Noah and Braison.”

“They are all supportive of Tish, but they are all doing their own things both career-wise and travel-wise, and it just didn’t work out for Noah and Braison to attend Tish’s wedding,” the source said

As for Miley, the source said she “just wants to be there for her mom and wants her to be happy,” adding, “She was glad to be there for her.”

