Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside

Michael Jackson is arguably the biggest pop star of his lifetime, with millions of followership. But what is perhaps not known is that the pop icon was a fan of In Da Club rap star 50 Cent, whose tracks he liked to listen to often.



Taking on Instagram, the Grammy winner shared an old clip of Chris Tucker where he recalled the Billie Jeans performer’s listening habits, captioning the post, “yo chris is crazy who didn’t like that one LOL”

“He liked rap. He liked that 50 Cent song ‘In Da Club,’” the comedian continued. “He liked the beat. So he’d be jamming to the beat. We’d be riding in the car and Michael would just be jamming to the beat. it’s cool until you start saying the words. That’s when it sound crazy.”

The Rush Hour star added: “[I’d be like] ‘Michael, Michael, no! Don’t sing the words. Please.’ [He’d say] ‘I love that song, Chris! I love that beat. I love it, Chris. That is a cold-blooded beat. Of course I wouldn’t go in the club with a bottle full of ‘bub, Chris. I wouldn’t do that! But I love that song!’ [I’d say] ‘It doesn’t sound right, Mike,’ [and he’d say] ‘I know but I love it!’”



