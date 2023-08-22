 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jonas Brothers enchant fans in intimate Mohegan Sun Arena performance

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Jonas Brothers enchant fans in intimate Mohegan Sun Arena performance
Jonas Brothers enchant fans in intimate Mohegan Sun Arena performance 

The Jonas Brothers delivered an intimate performance at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on August 17th.

At the tour's fifth concert, the band treated a packed crowd of fervent fans to a rendition of 67 songs from their extensive career. This marked their fifth appearance at the venue, a place with significant meaning as they had debuted there shortly after the release of "Year 3000" in 2007.

President of Mohegan Sun sports and entertainment, Thomas Cantone, shared, "Their very first performance [at Mohegan Sun Arena] was a halftime show at our Connecticut Sun WNBA game, and then years later they came back as headliners in the arena."

"We're invested in them as an act and them personally. We know their family and all of that," Cantone added.

For Nick, Joe, and Kevin, the performance held a sense of homecoming, as Cantone referred to it. The trio showcased their musical journey, delighting fans with tracks from albums such as Jonas Brothers, A Little Bit Longer, Lines, Vines & Trying Times, Happiness Begins, and The Album. Attendees proudly displayed both recent and vintage JoBros merchandise, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The band took to Instagram to express their post-concert sentiments. "Unforgettable night last night," they wrote, acknowledging "each show has exceeded our expectations."

During the Connecticut show, the Jonas Brothers made personal connections with the audience, engaging in discussions about favorite songs from their discography. The trio even extended well wishes to a recently engaged couple from the stage, culminating in a heartwarming "kiss cam" segment.

After the performance, Kevin, 35, expressed his gratitude on his personal Instagram account. He shared photos from the show and thanked the fans for their overwhelming support. "Thanks for bringing the house down with us last night!! Hearing you sing these songs back to us on stage will never get old," he captioned.

Nick, 30, kept it simple on his Instagram, labeling the concert as a "magical night."

The Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour's North American leg is set to continue, with upcoming shows in cities like Detroit, Chicago, Los Angeles, Houston, Nashville, Miami, and New York City. This segment of the tour is scheduled to run until December 9th. 

Subsequently, the Jonas Brothers have plans to take the tour international, encompassing performances in New Zealand, Australia, and Europe, culminating in the tour's conclusion in June 2024.

More From Entertainment:

Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch

Michael Oher remains mum on 'Tuohys' amid book launch
Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’

Royal fans react as Prince William refuses to meet Harry for ‘peace talks’
Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’

Miley Cyrus siblings prioritized personal lives over mom Tish wedding: ‘No bad blood’
Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles video

Prince William disappoints Harry amid ‘peace talks’ with King Charles
Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside

Michael Jackson swooned over 50 Cent rap: Proof Inside
Prince William abandons his duties?

Prince William abandons his duties?
Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progresses

Bruce Willis’ mobility not affected by dementia as disease progresses
Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall

Ariana Grande ditches Scooter Braun amid manager’s alleged career downfall
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky feel ‘complete’ after welcoming second baby
King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift' video

King Charles will welcome Prince Harry to rejoin royal family: 'Quite keen to heal rift'
A$AP Rocky spotted smiling during 1st outing as father of 2 with Rihanna

A$AP Rocky spotted smiling during 1st outing as father of 2 with Rihanna