Taylor Swift fans rejoice as Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato cut ties with Scooter Braun

Taylor Swift's fans could not hide their happiness after reports revealed that singers Ariana Grande and Demi Lovato have ended their partnerships with manager Scooter Braun.

Taking to X, previously called Twitter, Swifties expressed their joy over the news as they mention that karma has finally struck the controversial Hollywood manager.

Back in 2019, Braun purchased the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s longtime label, Big Machine Records, including the rights to the master recordings of Swift’s first six studio albums.

Later, in November 2020, he sold the masters to an investment fund in a deal that was believed to be over $300 million.

At the time of the original sale, Swift, who had wished to purchase the masters herself, condemned Braun, labelling him a “bully” and “the definition of toxic male privilege in our industry.”

In the wake of Grande and Lovato separation from Braun and his company, SB Projects, Swift’s die-hard fans swarmed X, shading Braun amid his alleged career downfall.

One user penned, “The bar pausing in the middle of Taylor Swift trivia night to announce that Ariana Grande has been added to the list of stars dropping Scooter Braun and getting cheers and applause I love it here.”

“KARMA’S GONNA TRACK U DOWN, STEP BY STEP FROM TOWN TO TOWN,” another Swifty quoted lyrics of the singer’s 2022 song Karma.

“He’s done for, Karma is in Taylor’s favor,” one wrote while shared that Braun will “be on unemployment soon.”

Another tweet read, “Scooter losing all his clients oh I never thought I’d see this day coming.”

“THE EVIL HAS BEEN DEFEATED,” one shared meme featuring Swift snacking.