Ryan Gosling reveals behind-the-scenes look at his Ken role in Barbie

Ryan Gosling has provided a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes happenings during the production of the Barbie film.

The 42-year-old actor was captured in a video rehearsing both his song and choreography for the popular track "I'm Just Ken," a song that gained massive traction with over 75 million streams worldwide.

Ryan treated his fans to an exclusive backstage preview of his show-stopping performance, featured in Greta Gerwig's highly acclaimed movie.

The video, shared by Atlantic Records on YouTube this Monday, unveiled previously undisclosed clips from the process of creating both the song and the corresponding scene in the film.

Mark Ronson, the curator of Barbie's soundtrack, made an appearance on set as Ryan and his fellow Ken actor worked together to bring the remarkable song to life.

Greta herself also participated in the behind-the-scenes action, mimicking Ken's choreography and breaking into laughter at various points.

Back in July, Mark Ronson explained to Vanity Fair that the hit single took shape as he contemplated how the purchase of a Ken doll wasn't a significant concern for most people. He went on to describe his vision of the character as someone who is "hapless but immediately sympathetic."

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, Ryan elaborated, stating, "Nobody plays with Ken, man. They never played with Ken. He’s an accessory and not even one of the cool ones."

Ryan further disclosed that his decision to take on the role of Ken in the movie was influenced by his daughters, eight-year-old Esmeralda and seven-year-old Amada. Apparently, they had shown disrespect towards their Ken dolls, which spurred him to embrace the character in the film.