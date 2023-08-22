 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 22, 2023
By
Web Desk

Jessie James Decker announces pregnancy with blissful video

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 22, 2023

Jessie James Decker is pregnant with baby number four
Jessie James Decker is pregnant with baby number four 

Jessie James Decker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news that she and her husband, Eric Decker, are expecting their fourth child.

In a video posted on the social media platform, Jessie can be seen stepping onto a balcony with a view of palm trees. She is dressed in a cropped tank top and underwear, and as she turns around, she proudly reveals her baby bump.

Accompanied by Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby, the video was a delightful announcement of the pregnancy. The couple already has three children together: sons Forrest Bradley, aged 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., aged 8, as well as daughter Vivianne Rose, aged 9.

The I Still Love You singer and former NFL star, 36, have previously discussed whether or not they plan their kids, telling PEOPLE, "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one."

Added Jessie: "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

Meanwhile, in anticipation of Father's Day in 2023, Jessie cleverly highlighted her husband's past remarks about not wanting to undergo a vasectomy.

She incorporated this playful anecdote into an advertisement for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin. In the ad, Jessie creates a special drink called "The Vasectomy Cocktail."

"It's time for another vasectomy ... something my husband refuses to get so I'm taking matters into my own hands," she joked.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'
‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for another season ahead of season 2 finale

‘And Just Like That…’ renewed for another season ahead of season 2 finale

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian welcome second baby: See Baby No 2

Serena Williams, Alexis Ohanian welcome second baby: See Baby No 2

Taylor Swift fever grows in Latin America ahead of her shows

Taylor Swift fever grows in Latin America ahead of her shows

Aussie TV show host criticises Prince William

Aussie TV show host criticises Prince William

Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Miley Cyrus shares lyrics of ‘unfinished yet complete’ new single ‘Used to be Young’

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?

Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori faces 4 years in Italian jail?
Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Tom Brady’s eldest son turns 16 with sweet birthday tribute from dad

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue

Prince William and Kate Middleton's children come to the couple's rescue

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Heidi Klum reveals her weight and secret to her figure in candid chat with fans

Jennifer Aniston finds new companion: No more lonely nights

Jennifer Aniston finds new companion: No more lonely nights
Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe

Vanessa Bryant sends college junior Natalia Bryant flowers signed from late dad Kobe