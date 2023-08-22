Jessie James Decker announces pregnancy with blissful video

Jessie James Decker is pregnant with baby number four

Jessie James Decker took to Instagram on Tuesday to share the exciting news that she and her husband, Eric Decker, are expecting their fourth child.

In a video posted on the social media platform, Jessie can be seen stepping onto a balcony with a view of palm trees. She is dressed in a cropped tank top and underwear, and as she turns around, she proudly reveals her baby bump.

Accompanied by Mariah Carey's Always Be My Baby, the video was a delightful announcement of the pregnancy. The couple already has three children together: sons Forrest Bradley, aged 5, and Eric "Bubby" Jr., aged 8, as well as daughter Vivianne Rose, aged 9.

The I Still Love You singer and former NFL star, 36, have previously discussed whether or not they plan their kids, telling PEOPLE, "Honestly, we're not trying to have a kid —we're also not, not trying to have one."

Added Jessie: "We're not planning on it, so we're just letting lives happen. And if it happens, it's a blessing. If it doesn't, it wasn't meant to be, but we're not doing anything to not make it happen."

Meanwhile, in anticipation of Father's Day in 2023, Jessie cleverly highlighted her husband's past remarks about not wanting to undergo a vasectomy.

She incorporated this playful anecdote into an advertisement for Ryan Reynolds' Aviation Gin. In the ad, Jessie creates a special drink called "The Vasectomy Cocktail."

"It's time for another vasectomy ... something my husband refuses to get so I'm taking matters into my own hands," she joked.