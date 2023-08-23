 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not have a marriage as perfect as it looks, reveals an insider.

The couple, who is parents to three children, have been rumoured to have ‘marital issues’ amid public arguments.

According to PopTingz: "Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly having marital issues after the couple have been seen arguing and mad at each other on several occasions."

Meanwhile, a palace insider tells author Tom Quinn:, "Princess Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums."

They also revealed, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

"But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control," the source continued.

