Prince William, Kate Middleton marriage 'no perfect' amid 'terrific rows'

Prince William and Kate Middleton do not have a marriage as perfect as it looks, reveals an insider.

The couple, who is parents to three children, have been rumoured to have ‘marital issues’ amid public arguments.

According to PopTingz: "Prince William and Kate Middleton are allegedly having marital issues after the couple have been seen arguing and mad at each other on several occasions."

Meanwhile, a palace insider tells author Tom Quinn:, "Princess Kate treats him [William] like the fourth child because he's prone to tantrums."

They also revealed, "They do have rows. It's not a perfect marriage. They have terrific rows."

"But, where some couples have a row and throw heavy vases at each other, William and Kate throw cushions at each other. It's always kept under control," the source continued.