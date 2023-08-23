Dua Lipa celebrates 28th birthday in glamorous Ibiza bash

Dua Lipa marked her 28th birthday in grand style, throwing a lavish celebration on the beautiful island of Ibiza this past Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, the songstress offered a glimpse into the glitzy event, where she was joined by friends for an elegant outdoor dinner affair.

Dua showcased her legs in a vibrant red dress featuring a daring side slit and a plunging neckline that beautifully accentuated her enviable physique.

Enhancing her stunning ensemble, she adorned herself with an assortment of dazzling gold necklaces and oversized hoop earrings, striking graceful poses outside for a series of stunning snapshots.

Among the captivating images, one depicted Dua cozily seated on her boyfriend Romain Gavras' lap, relishing a slice of birthday cake during the meal. Romain exuded sophistication in a white shirt, a pink blossom tucked behind one ear, as he joined the gathering of friends in celebrating his girlfriend.

Dua's younger sister, Rina, aged 22, also graced the occasion, effortlessly exuding style in a one-shouldered pink ruched dress that featured artful horizontal cut-outs.

The artist known for hits like "Levitating" also shared a joyful photo alongside her close friend, acclaimed French designer Simon Porte Jacquemus, capturing a moment of camaraderie. She also treated her followers to a glimpse of her sumptuous birthday cake.



Revealing the opulent dining experience, she shared an image of an expansive table set outdoors against the backdrop of a glistening swimming pool.

Summing up her gallery of images, Dua aptly captioned, 'Birthday dinner [love heart emoji].'

This celebratory post coincides with the recent announcement that Dua Lipa is set to feature in an upcoming Disney+ documentary series, an exciting project that will showcase numerous A-list talents. Specifically, she will appear in the forthcoming documentary titled "Camden," a series that aims to unveil the profound influence of the North London area on the lives and careers of several prominent music artists.