Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

Meghan Markle was best known for playing the role of Rachel Zane in the hit TV series "Suits" before marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex got married to King Charles' youngest son in 2018, two years before the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family.

The couple's relations with the royals deteriorated after they started criticizing the family members in their media appearances.

The official website of the royal family still features the couple and introduces them to the world as respectable members.

Meghan Markle's work on "Suits" is also mentioned on the website which also features a photo of her character from the series.

The royal website says, "After university, she, Meghan, worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes."

Her biography on the website suggests that the royal family considers her work on "Suits" as her biggest achievement so far.

It's not known whether the website is updated with the approval of the King and Queen or Prince William and Kate Middleton.



