 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By
Web Desk

Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Royal family approves of Meghan Markles work on Suits
Royal family approves of Meghan Markle's work on 'Suits'

Meghan Markle was best known for playing the role of Rachel Zane in the hit TV series "Suits" before marrying Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex got married to King Charles' youngest son in 2018, two years before the couple stepped down as working members of the royal family.

The couple's relations with the royals deteriorated after they started criticizing the family members in their media appearances.

The official website of the royal family still features the couple and introduces them to the world as respectable members.

Meghan Markle's work on "Suits" is also mentioned on the website which also features a photo of her character from the series.

The royal website says, "After university, she, Meghan, worked as an actress, appearing in film and television. She most notably played the role of Rachel Zane on the series Suits for seven seasons, completing over 100 episodes."

 Her biography on the website suggests that the royal family considers her work on "Suits" as her biggest achievement so far.

It's not known whether the website is updated with the approval of the King and Queen or Prince William and Kate Middleton.


More From Entertainment:

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

Alec Baldwin's legal woes far from over

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch

‘I'll never forget’: Drake honors Kobe Bryant on stage during L.A show – Watch
Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Zendaya talks keeping relationship with Tom Holland private

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Jhené Aiko's life threatened by 'spooky' fan, asks court interference

Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

Zendaya reflects on performing at Coachella after 8-year-long hiatus

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

King Charles, Queen Camilla react to destruction caused by wildfires in Canada

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation

Halle Berry and Olivier Martinez’s divorce finalized after 7 years of separation
Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot

Zendaya treats fans with raunchy display in latest photoshoot
Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation

Khloe Kardashian and mom Kriss Jenner pose for selfie during Italy vacation
Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’ video

Taylor Swift’s ‘Look What You Made Me Do’ (Taylor’s Version) debuts in Amazon series ‘Wilderness’
Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the ‘First Lady of America’

Kanye West wants Bianca Censori as the ‘First Lady of America’
Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie

Meghan Markle shares magazine headline with Angelina Jolie