Kanye West ‘using mind control’ on Bianca Censori?

Kanye West has just come under the radar of fans who are starting to speculate on the true nature of his marriage to Bianca Censori.

Allegations against the rapper have been made after Italian citizens began showing their disdain for Bianca’s attire, in public spaces.

For those unversed, the star’s wife recently donned a sheer body suit with a large bag over her front.

She was also recently seen in a black duct tape ensemble, that only covered her intimate areas, from the front.

Other pieces of Bianca was her black nylon dress, while on their way to church.

All of the media attention from that point on has led fans on a frenzy, with many even going as far as to question whether the Bianca has ‘any say at all’ in the clothes she wears.

However, the most shocking claim came once a user asked, “I'm wondering if she is being mind-controlled?”

Another followed quickly thereafter and chimed in to say, “Dressing her like a clown and probably controlling every aspect of her life. She looks miserable. She won't last long. Kayne will find a new doll to dress up.”

Other fans also flocked to the comment section of many news article websites, and began exclaiming, “this man is a danger to society”.

Another chimed in to ask for Kanye’s removal from Bianca’s life and added, “When will this be called by what it is, and this woman freed from being a slave hired escort in public??”

The next simply shared an image of a red flag and compared Kanye West to its liking.

