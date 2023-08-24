 
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy movie night out in NYC

Actress Jennifer Lawrence exhibited a strong sense of self-appreciation as she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, attended a screening of her latest movie in New York City. The 33-year-old Jennifer and her 39-year-old husband, Cooke, chose to visit a local theater to view her R-rated comedy film titled "No Hard Feelings," precisely a month following its release on July 23.

Earlier that day, the accomplished actress, known for her role in "The Hunger Games," was spotted accomplishing errands. For the movie outing, she displayed her fashion sense by donning a stylish beige ensemble, featuring an unbuttoned, flowing button-up top paired with a midi skirt. 

She creatively layered the outfit over a daring black bodysuit, leaving the top casually open. Her naturally beautiful appearance was accentuated by her makeup-free face, while her lengthy blonde hair cascaded in effortless waves down her chest.

Cooke Maroney complemented his wife's style with his own fashionable choices, donning a white T-shirt under a sleek black over shirt, combined with skinny jeans and Vans sneakers. Following the conclusion of the movie screening, the couple was captured by photographers as they exited the theater.

Earlier in the day, the couple was observed sharing an early dinner together in the city. Their arrival in a black chauffeured SUV further emphasized their presence and style.

