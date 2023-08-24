 
entertainment
Thursday, August 24, 2023
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle unlikely to accompany Harry to UK, will join him in Germany

Meghan Markle will join her husband Prince Harry in Germany next month.

Citing their organization Archewell, express.co.uk reported that she would join the Duke of Sussex at the Invictus which is due to take place in Dusseldorf in September.

It's not known whether the couple's two children will join their parents.

The publication reported that the Duchess of Sussex is expected to make the trip from the US to Germany solo, with Harry set to fly in from the UK.

It is not immediately known why Meghan is unlikely to accompany her husband during his brief visit to the UK.

The visit comes after months of speculations that the couple's marriage was on the rocks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are based in California since their departure from the UK.

They stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 before moving to the US following a brief stay in Canada. 

