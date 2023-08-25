Nicki Minaj emerges victorious as police issue arrest warrant for swatting suspect

Nicki Minaj, who was previously reported to have become a victim of a swatting prank by unknown individuals, has now appeared victorious against pranksters as police have issued an arrest warrant for the alleged suspect behind the calls.



Swatting is a dangerous and malicious prank in which someone makes a false emergency call to law enforcement, typically claiming that a serious crime is occurring at the targeted individual's location to prompt a response by security agencies at the victim's home.

Taking to social media, Nicki has accused a woman named Stephanie Bell of making swatting calls to her San Fernando Valley home.

According to TMZ, the acclaimed rapper said, "Stephanie Bell. A warrant is in the system."

She also expressed her thanks to the detective, saying, "Great detective. So grateful."

Law enforcement sources have confirmed to the publication that two warrants have been issued for Bell, one charging her with deliberately reporting a false emergency and another for her arrest.

Nicki became a victim of a swatting prank when an unknown caller falsely intimidated law enforcement agencies into believing Nicki's son was being abused, prompting a police response.

Nicki reacted to the malicious prank, asking the prankster, "To the woman who made those swatting calls to my home… #WasItWorthItDumbo ?"

