Prince Edward likely to take over a new role next month

The Commonwealth Youth Awards will be presented in person this year at St James’s Palace in London, where the event will be attended by Prince Edward.

The Duke of Edinburgh has long championed youth causes and promoted development opportunities for young people.

It's expected that the Duke will take over the Common Wealth Youth role.



Twenty young people who have made outstanding contributions in various areas will vie for the Commonwealth Youth Awards for Excellence in Development Work.

The regional finalists were selected from a group of 50 shortlisted young leaders identified as changemakers who are actively making progress towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

The Youth Awards will be one of the main side events of the Commonwealth Youth Ministers Meeting (CYMM), which takes place from 11-15 September 2023.

Ministers and senior officials from across 56 nations will gather at Marlborough House, the Commonwealth headquarters, to deliberate on proposals, share best practices and decide on future plans to support young people across the Commonwealth.

