What is wrong with Britney Spears? Mental health, suicidal fears & More

Britney Spears’ problems with mental health and the prevailing issues that contributed to her decline as well as the Conservatorship has just been addressed.

What Is Wrong With Britney Spears amid Mental Health Woes:

Insights into Britney Spears’ current health concerns have been brought to light by an inside source close to People magazine, in a past interview.

Per the insider at the time, “Britney [had been] acting increasingly erratically and those around her have grown more concerned.”

Not to mention the singer was “often up all night” and slept during the day with a lot of anger.

A lot of the time, “everyone had hoped Britney could be convinced to seek treatment before things got any worse but they knew it wouldn't be easy. She's been going through a lot and has been increasingly combative.”

What Mental Illness Does Britney Spears Have?

Britney Spears’ mental woes began back at the height of her fame, where she was forced into emergency psychiatric care, following a mental breakdown.

At the time an intervention was also planned to address her issues, and according to TMZ, Spears became “somewhat aware” of the plan, before it could happen, and was thus scrapped.

This occurred despite there being prevailing concerns surrounding her mental health and suicidal tendencies.

At the time a source close to the star even stepped forward to address their fears for her safety and told the outlet, “I worry about waking up in the morning and feeling like I'm going to get a horrible phone call.”

Britney Spears’ Past With ‘Untreated Trauma’:

According to TMZ, "[Britney Spears] has unbelievable untreated trauma that with the help of therapists and specialists could put her in a much better place.”

Britney Spears’ Mental Health Care Now Vs Before:

The singer herself addressed the current state of her mental health management, shortly after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

At the time she turned to Instagram and explained that she has “no management team” nor “medical doctors.”

She also added, “I take Prozac for depression and that's about it !!! I'm an extremely boring person !!! It frustrates me to know that any news outlet would say any of this !!! It's worse than a cruel joke because people actually believe this stuff and all of my efforts in getting better with my little routine of prayer and therapy seems to not count for anything when people can say things that are incredibly wrong !!!”