Ryan Reynolds shares endearing message for wife Blake Lively as she turns 36

Ryan Reynolds on Friday took to social media to share a sweet message for his wife Blake Lively, who turned 36.



Sharing multiple endearing pictures with his wife, the "Deadpool" actor wrote, "The only thing irrevocably mine in the world is the love and appreciation and awe I feel for this person."

He added, "Witnessing her life is something I couldn’t take for granted if I tried. And believe me, I try. Happy Birthday. You hung the damn moon."

Blake Lively is the daughter of actor Ernie Lively and made her professional debut in his directorial project Sandman.



Lively and Ryan Reynolds are proud parents to daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, and they welcomed their fourth child into the world in February.

