Saturday, August 26, 2023
Sandra Bullock ‘happy’ Bryan Randall ‘heartbreaking’ death aided in ALS research

Sandra Bullock has been grieving ever since she lost her longtime partner Bryan Randall, however, she is glad his untimely death amplified ALS research.

An insider close to The Blind Side actor told People Magazine that the grief-stricken star is “grateful” of her fans over their “outpouring support” since the photographer’s passing.

Bullock is “happy” Randall’s “heartbreaking” death has helped the ALS research after the family asked fans if they could donate in lieu of flowers, the source noted.

The Hollywood star has "seen the incredible outpouring of support toward ALS research since Bryan’s passing,” the source shared.

"It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way," added the insider.

"She is so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others.”

After Randall’s family revealed in a heart wrenching statement that he has passed “peacefully” after secret battle with ALS, they asked for donations to be made to the ALS Association and the Massachusetts General Hospital.

Soon after, a spokesperson for the ALS Association told the magazine that they "saw an additional $50,000 raised from donors in honor of Bryan and an increase of over 100,000 new visitors to our website."

"We are grateful for everyone who has donated, and our hearts are with Sandra and Bryan's family," the representative added. "We still need support to make ALS livable for everyone, everywhere, until we can cure it."

