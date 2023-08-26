Miley Cyrus breaks silence on feud with estranged dad Billy Ray Cyrus

File Footage

Miley Cyrus broke her silence on alleged rift with her estranged dad Billy Ray Cyrus since he parted ways from her mother Tish Cyrus and got engaged to singer Firerose.

Addressing her relationship with the country singer while weighing in on the difference between them towards their reaction to “fame and success,” the Disney alum said her father is her complete “opposite.”

The Flowers hitmaker, who has been supportive of her mom since her divorce from Billy Ray, said it was “really dangerous” when his father got everything after having nothing post achieving fame.

During an appearance on US TV special Endless Summer Vacation Backyard Sessions, Miley said, “My dad grew up the opposite of me."

“I grew up on a sound stage, like, in a house with a family that was super close and all lived under the same roof,” the Used To Be Young singer added.

“And I grew up financially stable and emotionally stable, I think, in my relationships also. That’s something that my dad didn’t have. I’ve seen how that affects a lot of people that go from having nothing to everything. It’s a really dangerous place.

“So I think that’s where me and my dad’s relationship to fame and success is wildly different,” she said. “Him feeling loved by a big audience impacted him emotionally more than it ever could me.”

Miley continued: “When he feels special or important, it’s like healing a childhood wound, and I’ve always been made to feel like a star. It makes me emotional. So, I think that’s the difference.”

Miley Cyrus reflects on 'great memories' with dad Billy Ray Cyrus amid rift

Reflecting on memories she has with Billy Ray when they performed together on his tours, Miley said, "I do have a lot of great memories singing music with my dad and learning and watching his voice and the way that he’s using the instrument."

"I will say that I feel vocally my dad was underappreciated,” Miley added despite on being on good terms with him, as per reports.