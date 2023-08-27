 
Sunday, August 27, 2023
Millie Bobby Brown opens up about engagement and wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about engagement and wedding plans with Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown has provided insights into her relationship with her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and the upcoming plans for their wedding.

At 19 years old, the actress opened up about her engagement to 21-year-old Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi. The two announced their engagement on April 11 after enjoying a relationship for nearly two years.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Millie disclosed that Jake proposed using a ring that belonged to her late mother Kelly. The star of Stranger Things shared, "'I’ve always loved that ring, it’s always stuck out to me, so she gave it to Jake. They were in cahoots about the whole proposal. I love that I can always keep a piece of my mum with me."

Millie and Jake initially connected on Instagram, and their relationship officially began in 2021. Millie expressed that she sensed an instant connection and knew Jake was the one for her. 

She recounted, "'I was interested in him and wanted to know more. As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life. I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other’s side."

She continued, "You can’t pinpoint why, it’s just the feeling of knowing that that’s the person you want to spend the rest of your time with. I think so much of life is overthinking. The one thing that made clear sense to me was him. So I didn’t really have to do much thinking."

Millie shared that her parents, Kelly and Robert, along with Jake's renowned parents Jon and Dorothea, are overjoyed about their engagement.

Concerning their impending wedding, Millie revealed that they have yet to determine a specific date. The star of Enola Holmes made her engagement announcement on Instagram, showcasing her sparkling ring in a monochrome image.

Jake also shared their engagement news on his own Instagram, captioning it simply with the word "forever" alongside a couple of snapshots of the pair.

