Prince Harry’s going to find himself ‘homeless’ very soon

Royal experts are reportedly starting to grow more concerned about Prince Harry’s future, given that he may end up homeless in the UK.



These claims and admissions have been presented by royal expert Esther Krakue, in her chat with Talk TV royal editor Sarah Hewson.

Her comments have been shared in an interview with Sky News.

Ms Krakue started the entire converastion off referencing Meghan’s ongoing attempts to ‘carve her own path’ and said, “Meghan had her own podcast, you can see that she's gearing up to write her own books so I see them trying to carve their own space in a way and be that power couple but have their own ventures.”

But in regards to Prince Harry, and his rumors peace talks with Prince William and King Charles, Krakue said, “I don't think there's any chance he's going to be having a meet up with his brother”.

Because “for the first time when he arrived back in the UK he's going to find himself homeless because he's had to hand back the keys to Frogmore Cottage now”,

Not to mention, he’s allegedly face “quite a humbling turn of events for him [because] he's going to have to ask Buckingham Palace for access to an apartment unless he wants to book himself a hotel or kip on a mates sofa.”

“So it really is a sign of just how great that gulf is between him and his family” she later added before signing off.