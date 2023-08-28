 
Monday, August 28, 2023
Halle Berry is ‘truly the happiest’ with Van Hunt who ‘treats her like a queen’

Monday, August 28, 2023

Halle Berry and Van Hunt started dating in 2020 and have been together since
Halle Berry and Van Hunt's relationship is going strong, as per an insider, who reveals that their relationship "is on another level.”

"He is incredible. He treats her like a queen," the source says of Hunt. "She calls him her 'soulmate.' They love traveling, spending time at her Malibu beach house and hanging out with her kids."

As per the insider, Hunt is the 57-year-old’s "dream guy." "She feels so lucky to share her life with him," they shared.

Asked if the actress intends to walk down the aisle, the source said, "She wants things to stay this way. She hasn’t talked about marriage at all.”

The Academy Award winner and Hunt made their relationship public in September 2020. According to a source at that time, the couple had been dating for several months. Hunt had the opportunity to meet Berry's children, her daughter Nahla, 15, and her son Maceo, 9.

Before her relationship with Hunt, Berry was married to Olivier Martinez for two years, but they separated in 2015. Prior to Martinez, she had been married to former MLB player David Justice and singer/actor Eric Benét.

The Catwoman star’s divorce settlement with Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo, was recently finalized after nearly eight years. Nahla, her daughter, was born during her previous relationship with Gabriel Aubry.

