 
menu menu menu
entertainment
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
By
Web Desk

Harry Styles and Taylor Russel spotted holding hands: Romance rumours reignite

By
Web Desk

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Harry Styles and Taylor Russel spotted holding hands: Romance rumours reignite
Harry Styles and Taylor Russel spotted holding hands: Romance rumours reignite

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have again heated up their romance rumours as the pair were spotted holding hands and getting cosy while wandering around streets in London on August 28, 2023.

The 29-year-old Taylor sparked romance rumours with Harry for the first time when she danced the night away at Harry's Love On Tour show in Europe earlier this year. Then the 29-year-old Harry returned the favour by cheering Taylor on during her theatre show in London as she starred in The Effect.

Both stars have not addressed the matter officially and haven't done anything publicly to explicitly confirm their romance.

During the recent outing, the music icon was seen rocking a navy jacket with his curly hair clipped away from his face. He protected his eyes against the sun by wearing sunglasses.

Taylor was dressed in a light blue jersey paired with black pants as the pair walked hand-in-hand.

According to Metro, a source revealed to the publication that "Taylor and Harry walked along Jermyn Street and then stopped at a fancy restaurant to grab their lunch."

This is Harry's first romance since his split with Olivia Wild last year (2023), after almost two years of dating.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber turns heads in off-the-shoulder red dress

Hailey Bieber turns heads in off-the-shoulder red dress
Meghan Markle 'sew' her 'something blue' secretly in wedding dress

Meghan Markle 'sew' her 'something blue' secretly in wedding dress
Bad Bunny's hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance

Bad Bunny's hint fuel speculation about Kendall Jenner romance
King Charles won't go against mother to let Harry be 'part time royal'

King Charles won't go against mother to let Harry be 'part time royal'
Adele's concert incident - Fan, security, and unexpected twist video

Adele's concert incident - Fan, security, and unexpected twist
Princess Diana was hurt by Queen Elizabeth II orders on King Charles divorce

Princess Diana was hurt by Queen Elizabeth II orders on King Charles divorce
Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding

Sarah Ferguson was 'totally in love' with 'handsome' Prince Andrew on wedding
Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King

Prince Harry will not 'leave Meghan Markle out' during peace talks with King
Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations video

Gigi Hadid and Cole Bennet spotted together after recent Leonardo DiCaprio speculations
Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2 video

Nicki Minaj unveils official audio of 'Last Time I Saw You' from Pink Friday 2
Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy

Eminem objects to political use of his music, takes action against Vivek Ramaswamy
Pete Davidson spotted smiling after split with girlfriend

Pete Davidson spotted smiling after split with girlfriend