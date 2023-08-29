Harry Styles and Taylor Russel spotted holding hands: Romance rumours reignite

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell have again heated up their romance rumours as the pair were spotted holding hands and getting cosy while wandering around streets in London on August 28, 2023.

The 29-year-old Taylor sparked romance rumours with Harry for the first time when she danced the night away at Harry's Love On Tour show in Europe earlier this year. Then the 29-year-old Harry returned the favour by cheering Taylor on during her theatre show in London as she starred in The Effect.

Both stars have not addressed the matter officially and haven't done anything publicly to explicitly confirm their romance.

During the recent outing, the music icon was seen rocking a navy jacket with his curly hair clipped away from his face. He protected his eyes against the sun by wearing sunglasses.

Taylor was dressed in a light blue jersey paired with black pants as the pair walked hand-in-hand.

According to Metro, a source revealed to the publication that "Taylor and Harry walked along Jermyn Street and then stopped at a fancy restaurant to grab their lunch."

This is Harry's first romance since his split with Olivia Wild last year (2023), after almost two years of dating.