Lahore issues traffic plan for Asia Cup 2023 matches

An undated image of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. — AFP

LAHORE: City Traffic Police Lahore issued a traffic plan for three One Day International (ODI) matches of Asia Cricket Cup 2023, scheduled to be played at Gaddafi Stadium from September 3 to 6, The News reported on Tuesday.

Lahore Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) Captain (retd) Mustansar Feroze announced that befitting traffic arrangements had been made for the seamless holding of three ODI matches in the provincial capital.

About 10 deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 110 traffic inspectors and more than 2,000 traffic personnel would execute their duties — under the supervision of Superintendent of Police (SP) Sadar Malik Ikramullah, SP City Shahzad Khan and SP Headquarters Sohail Fazil — at hotels, airport, Gaddafi Stadium and parking points.

In addition, the CTO added that about 20 forklifters would also be deployed to eliminate wrong parking.

Captain (retd) Feroze Lahore further added that cricket fans would be able to park their vehicles at Government College Gulberg, Liberty Parking and LDA Plaza.

Upon the arrival of Afghanistan’s national cricket team in Pakistan yesterday, foolproof security from the Lahore Airport hotel was provided under CTO Feroze's supervision.

He added that traffic arrangements had been made from the hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and from the stadium to the hotel.

“The roads will be closed for a minimum period upon the arrival and departure of the teams and soon after the movements, all diversions will be opened for traffic,” he said.

Furthermore, traffic would run as usual on Mall Road, Jail Road, Canal Road, Ferozepur Road and Main Boulevard Gulberg Road, he added.

The CTO further said that according to the traffic plan, cricket fans coming from Mall Road, Jail Road and Canal Road would enter the college's main gate from Ferozepur Road whereas traffic information would also be disseminated to citizens through Rasta App, Rasta FM 88.6 and social media.

The tournament would commence from August 30 with the first match being played at Multan Cricket Stadium.