Hailey Bieber's beauty brand 'Rhode' faces fan backlash 

Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Hailey Bieber's recent Instagram post for her beauty brand Rhode has caught the attention of her fans due to a noticeable error.

The 26-year-old model shared an alluring snapshot on social media last Sunday to promote a new product from her Rhode skincare line. In the photo, she appeared in a captivating 1960s-inspired bikini featuring a strappy red-and-white checkered bra top and high-waist bottoms. She posed next to a glossy red corvette with a 'Rhode' license plate.

As discussions unfolded in the comments, one fan inquired whether her brand ships to Alaska. Rhode responded by saying, "Our team is working hard to have Rhode available in additional countries soon! Stay tuned for more updates to come."

Several surprised fans were quick to correct the brand's misunderstanding, reminding them that Alaska is indeed a part of the United States. They playfully commented, "Alaska is in the USA," accompanied by laughing emojis.

Adding to the commentary, another fan said, "Hahahah this is hilarious, Alaska is USA lol. Definitely ignorance is bliss."

In the captivating snapshot, Hailey showcased her well-toned legs while wearing red-and-white high heel sandals. Her dark blonde bob was sleek and straight, billowing away from her face in the photograph. To accessorize, she donned earrings shaped like strawberries.

The skincare company initiated the post with a fruit emoji, hinting at something intriguing: "Strawberry season. New treats are on the way." This was followed by a red car emoji.

Despite the embarrassing oversight, Hailey Bieber managed to dismiss any potential controversy with ease. On Monday, she launched her latest product: a limited edition of Rhode’s peptide lip treatment, available for $16, featuring a strawberry glaze flavor inspired by Krispy Kreme’s strawberry glaze donut.

