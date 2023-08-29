Miley Cyrus brother Trace regrets being part of ‘famous family’ amid toxic feud

File Footage

Miley Cyrus’ brother expressed his remorse on being a part of a “famous family” after his siblings skipped their mom Tish Cyrus wedding amid toxic feud.



The vocalist and guitarist of Metro Station had a Q/A session on his Instagram with his 701K followers where he addressed how his family has a negative impact on his career.

A fan of the musician asked him if it’s “hard being in a family that is in the spotlight,” to which he responded that if he hadn’t been part of a “famous family,” he would have been more “successful.”

He went on to detail how he already had a booming career while his now-famous sister was starting out in Disney hit teen show Hannah Montana.

Truce also reflected on how he never told anyone he was the son of country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, who adopted him when he was four-year-old after marrying his mother, Tish, and got famous on his own.

“I love my family so much but I think I'd be much more successful if I wasn't part of a famous family,” he penned. “People immediately want to judge me and discredit all my hard work because of who I'm related to.”

“But that's so far from the truth,” he added, before explaining, “I got a record deal without anyone from my label even knowing who I was related to till after they signed me.”

“I never put my last name online anywhere for the first years of my career until people started finding out,” Truce shared.

“When my band started taking off Miley had just started Hannah Montana so people weren't even familiar with it."

“I was touring in other countries when people didn't even know who Miley was and they definitely didn't expect me to be the son of a country music singer because I never brought it up.”

In response of another similar question, he wrote, “Sometimes I wish people didn't know who I was but I always want more money. Money=freedom.”

Miley Cyrus' siblings skips mom Tish Wedding amid family feud

This comes after his siblings, Noah and Braison Cyrus, snubbed their mom’s wedding to Dominic Purcell as they disapprove of her relationship with the Prison Break star.

Not much details are known about their heated feud. However, Truce, Miley and their other sister Brandi were alongside Tish as she exchanged vows with Dominic.