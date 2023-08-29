 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
Caitlyn Jenner knocks off names from multi-million dollar will: ‘What about Kylie, Kendall?’

Caitlyn Jenner has no intention to include her daughters, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, in her multimillion-dollar will amid alleged rift.

An insider told National Enquirer that the former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete will not include the famous sisters in her will after they snubbed the family reunion.

Kendall and Kylie "tried to stay neutral, but it's clear that they've sided with Kris and the Kardashians because they act like they're too good for Caitlyn and her side of the family," the source said.

The insider added that Caitlyn, in response, has decided to only focus on relatives "who do care."

"The people who have looked after her are the ones who'll get looked after, simple as that," the insider added.

Caitlyn is a parent to Burt, and Cassandra, with first wife Chrystie Scott, and sons, Brandon, and Brody, with ex-wife Linda Thompson.

The insider shared that Caitlyn “is going to be leaving her kids piles of money — you can't blame her if she wants to dole it out to the ones that actually care about her and show it."

However, a report by Radar Online debunked all speculations, revealing that the rumours are “not true."

