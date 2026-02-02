Brooklyn Beckham can't resist gushing over wife Nicola Peltz

Nicola Peltz reportedly receives a $1 million a-month allowance from her father Nelson

Brooklyn Beckham left a cheeky comment on wife Nicola Pelt'z Instagram selfie on Sunday.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham, 26, who released a bombshell statement last week criticising his family- appeared very happy with his partner, 31, and couldn't resist gushing over Nicola's latest snap.

As she posed in tight white top and stylish shades, with a Chanel bag over her shoulder he commented: 'Sexy girl xx.'

It comes after the couple enjoyed a meal together at Japanese restaurant Matsuhisa, put on a loved-up display as they walked hand-in hand during their first public outing since the bombshell claims.

It was later claimed that Nicola Peltz reportedly receives a $1 million a-month allowance from her father Nelson.

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.