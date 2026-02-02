Bella Hadid and Gigi Hadid mourn loss of beloved family member

The Hadids are mourning the tragic loss of a “forever family member.”

Bella and Gigi Hadid’s family dog, a black dachshund named Dextern LE Hoyn, has crossed the rainbow bridge at the tender age of 6, their younger brother Anwar Hadid announced on Instagram on January 31. The bereaved family came together to honour their fur baby, who they referred to as their “little human son.”

Anwar, 26, led the tributes, sharing that Dexter saved his life. “You came into my life when i wanted to end my life every day. And you left me today… Im more ready than ever to live this beautiful life. I had hoped it would be with you my little son… but i know you are with me in every single lifetime,” he wrote.

Bella, Gigi, and their half-sisters Marielle and Alana flooded the comments section with love and support.

Gigi also took to her Stories to pay her own tribute, sharing a sweet picture of Dexter with her 5-year-old daughter Khai, whom she shares with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik. “Fly high lil Dexter,” she wrote, “You were a special wonderful nephew and cousin.”

Meanwhile, Bella shared a poem she wrote for the little tyke: “Dexter oh Dexter, Small body, Big and old in soul, Wise like Yoda, A face like a baby, heart of a warrior, eyes that showed you have been on this planet many, many times, Six years of the sweetest pie in all the land,” the supermodel and activist versed. “Who taught us, how to love harder, nap deeper, and take guarding your people very seriously,” the poem continued.

The family matriarch, Yolanda Hadid, expressed her heartbreak under Bella’s post, writing, RIP our beautiful angel,” while their father Mohamed Hadid also paid his respects.

Also in mourning is the family’s other dog, an Australian Shepherd called Beans, who Bella has credited for helping her get through her Lyme disease.