 
Geo News

Sabrina Carpenter receives backlash for 2026 Grammy performance

Sabrina Carpenter disappoint fans performing 'Manchild' live at Grammys

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

February 02, 2026

Sabrina Carpenter disappoint fans performing Manchild live at Grammys
Sabrina Carpenter disappoint fans performing 'Manchild' live at Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2026 Grammy performance has received disapproval.

On Sunday night, the Please Please Please hitmaker lit the Cryto.com Arena on fire with her electrifying performance on popular song, Manchild

However, it also brought in criticism as she pulled out a bird during the show.

PETA, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, called out the 26-year-old singer and branded her as "stupid and cruel."

Taking it to their social media handle, they dropped a post slamming her for bringing a live bird during the performance.

They wrote, "Hey Sabrina, bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless … and cruel!”

PETA condemned, "Bright lights, loud noise, and handling cause fear and distress for a bird who belongs flying free in the open sky.”

The message further read, "Did [Sabrina Carpenter] really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?! The Manchild singer is giving childlike behavior. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs!"

Fans have also reacted to Carpenter’s live skit hoping that she never does that again.

“I love Sabrina!! But I hope she doesn’t bring an animal onstage ever again, that was hard to watch”, wrote one internet user.

Another disappointed fan wrote, “I love Sabrina but i saw the bird and I was like why?”

Savannah Guthrie 84-year-old mother reported missing in Arizona
Savannah Guthrie 84-year-old mother reported missing in Arizona
Cher delivers powerful acceptance speech at Grammys 2026
Cher delivers powerful acceptance speech at Grammys 2026
Justin Bieber soaks in Hailey's support after Grammy tribute
Justin Bieber soaks in Hailey's support after Grammy tribute
Brooklyn Beckham can't resist gushing over wife Nicola Peltz
Brooklyn Beckham can't resist gushing over wife Nicola Peltz
Selena Gomez celebrates milestone as Justin Bieber returns to Grammys
Selena Gomez celebrates milestone as Justin Bieber returns to Grammys
Trevor Noah, Bad Bunny impromptu duet steals spotlight at 2026 Grammys
Trevor Noah, Bad Bunny impromptu duet steals spotlight at 2026 Grammys
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff bring 'couple goals' to Grammys 2026
Billie Eilish, Nat Wolff bring 'couple goals' to Grammys 2026
Trevor Noah asks for favour with Justin Bieber at 2026 Grammys video
Trevor Noah asks for favour with Justin Bieber at 2026 Grammys