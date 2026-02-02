Sabrina Carpenter receives backlash for 2026 Grammy performance

Sabrina Carpenter disappoint fans performing 'Manchild' live at Grammys

Sabrina Carpenter’s 2026 Grammy performance has received disapproval.

On Sunday night, the Please Please Please hitmaker lit the Cryto.com Arena on fire with her electrifying performance on popular song, Manchild

However, it also brought in criticism as she pulled out a bird during the show.

PETA, People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, called out the 26-year-old singer and branded her as "stupid and cruel."

Taking it to their social media handle, they dropped a post slamming her for bringing a live bird during the performance.

They wrote, "Hey Sabrina, bringing a live bird onto the Grammys stage is stupid, slow, useless … and cruel!”

PETA condemned, "Bright lights, loud noise, and handling cause fear and distress for a bird who belongs flying free in the open sky.”

The message further read, "Did [Sabrina Carpenter] really just bring a bird on stage in 2026?! The Manchild singer is giving childlike behavior. Leave animals out of the #GRAMMYs!"

Fans have also reacted to Carpenter’s live skit hoping that she never does that again.

“I love Sabrina!! But I hope she doesn’t bring an animal onstage ever again, that was hard to watch”, wrote one internet user.

Another disappointed fan wrote, “I love Sabrina but i saw the bird and I was like why?”