Cher delivers powerful acceptance speech at Grammys 2026

Cher made an appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards stepping onto the stage to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award and share words of wisdom with a new generation of musicians.

The legendary performer received a standing ovation from the crowd.

However, she quickly instructed everyone to sit down before delivering a candid and heartfelt speech.

“I knew what I wanted to be when I was five years old, and I was famous at 19, and had a top-rated show in my twenties, actually,” Cher reflected.

“But it didn’t occur to me how rough my career was going to be and my life was going to be… I was either a loser or winning an Oscar. I’m sure a lot of you in the audience know what I’m talking about.”

Cher spoke openly about the challenges she faced in the early 1980s.

She recalled how she was forced to perform in Las Vegas, then nicknamed the “elephant’s graveyard” before being dropped by her label.

She credited her comeback to the hit single Believe which she revealed was the first track to use autotune, though at the time it was simply called a “pitch machine.”

Her speech turned inspirational as she urged artists to persevere through setbacks.

“Never give up on your dream, no matter what happens,” she said. “Live it, be it, and if it’s not happening now, it will happen soon.”

The 79-year-old icon is now a two-time Grammy winner who first won in 2000 for Believe which took home Best Dance Recording and earned a nomination for Record of the Year.