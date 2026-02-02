 
Justin Bieber soaks in Hailey's support after Grammy tribute

February 02, 2026

Hailey Bieber has shared an exclusive look at her and Justin Bieber’s night out at the 2026 Grammys.

Sharing different looks than the ones the couple was seen sporting at the event’s red carpet, Hailey dedicated a message to her husband via Instagram stories.

“that’s my baby,” the supermodel’s caption read, accompanied by a snap of her cosying up to the Daisies singer. (Sic)

The mother-of-one was dressed in a white sequined mini dress, while Justin was seen smoking a cigar in a laidback ensemble.

Further among the stories, Hailey teased her husband’s upcoming Coachella gig, while sharing a better look at her white ensemble on another slide.

The loved up display from Hailey came after Justin debuted a brand new back tattoo during his performance at the Grammys, for which he stripped down to his boxers.

His latest ink resembled Hailey’s face, while the singer’s fans gushed about the visible tribute on social media.

Justin and Hailey Bieber attended the 2026 Grammys in matching black ensembles, with their “ICE out” pins quickly attracting great attention.

Source: Brianna Bryson/WireImage
Source: Brianna Bryson/WireImage


