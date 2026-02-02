Savannah Guthrie 84-year-old mother reported missing in Arizona

Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie is facing a family crisis after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, was reported missing in Arizona.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Nancy was last spotted at her residence near East Skyline Drive and North Campbell Avenue on the evening of Saturday, January 31,

She is described as 5’5” tall, weighing 150 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say it is unclear what clothing she may have been wearing at the time of her disappearance.

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, Savannah’s spokesperson confirmed the case is being treated as a missing persons investigation.

“The family is working closely with local law enforcement. If anyone has any information, please contact the Pima County Sheriff’s Department at 520-351-4900. The family is grateful for the outreach, thoughts, and prayers,” the statement read.

Sheriff Chris Nanos held a press conference Sunday confirming that search and rescue teams are actively looking for Nancy, as reported by NBC station 12News.

Moreover, authorities have also contacted the hospitals in the area.

However, no one reported seeing her.

Nanos added that while it is not yet clear if foul play is involved, investigators are not ruling it out.

Homicide detectives have also been assigned to the case.

“I don’t need to tell you, this is very concerning to us,” Nanos said. “We don’t typically get the sheriffs out at a scene like this.”

Nancy is listed as a “vulnerable adult,” and police are urging the public to assist in locating her.

The news came shortly after Savannah returned to the Today show following a three-week absence to recover from vocal cord surgery.

As the search continues Savannah and her family are leaning on both law enforcement and the public’s help and is hoping for Nancy’s safe return.